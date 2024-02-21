Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. 1,107,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.