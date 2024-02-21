Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $83.96. 22,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

