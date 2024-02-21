Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

