Reviewing CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and CCA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.66 -$553.91 million N/A N/A CCA Industries $12.84 million N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

CCA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48% CCA Industries -9.81% -11.34% -8.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and CCA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natura &Co beats CCA Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.