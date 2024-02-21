Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 989 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 7,427,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,452,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.