Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned about 0.21% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 13.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 12,835.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:ROM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 56,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $61.36.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

