Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,317. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

