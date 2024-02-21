Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,724,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 60,022,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,018,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

