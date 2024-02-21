Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. 286,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,804. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

