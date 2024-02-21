Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. 4,260,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,388. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

