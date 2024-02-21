Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $872,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.