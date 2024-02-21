Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $17.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.66. 2,524,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,441. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

