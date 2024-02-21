Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,566,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

