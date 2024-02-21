Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 7,171 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 2,329,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

