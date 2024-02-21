Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 1,684 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,488. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

