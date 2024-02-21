Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 211,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.