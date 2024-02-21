Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 1,922 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $54,077,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

