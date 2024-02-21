Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

