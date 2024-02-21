Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.12 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

