Research Analysts Set Expectations for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $350.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.