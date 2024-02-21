Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2024 – Vista Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

