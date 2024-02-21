Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn $11.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.