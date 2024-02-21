Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

CAT stock opened at $313.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The firm has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

