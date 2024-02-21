Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $199.73

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.73, but opened at $187.80. Repligen shares last traded at $198.30, with a volume of 185,706 shares.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,002,000 after purchasing an additional 483,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 263,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

