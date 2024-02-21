ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 7.5%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 37,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 51,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

