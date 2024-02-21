Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

