Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,886. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

