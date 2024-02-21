Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,487 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. 37,699 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.