Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

