Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.26.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.32. 158,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,474. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

