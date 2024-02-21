Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 121513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
Redx Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.69 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of -0.51.
About Redx Pharma
Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
