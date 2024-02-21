Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13 to $4.21 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.210 EPS.

NYSE:O opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

