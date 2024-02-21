Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $220,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

