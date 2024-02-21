Raymond James Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

QIPT stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.