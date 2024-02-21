Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.