Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $55.80. Rapid7 shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 104,345 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

