Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock remained flat at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,527. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
