Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.79% of Ralph Lauren worth $211,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $183.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

