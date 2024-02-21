QVIDTVM Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Maravai LifeSciences comprises approximately 1.3% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned 0.07% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,120. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

