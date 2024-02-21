QVIDTVM Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

QVIDTVM Management LLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,832 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 13.4% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Catalent worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

