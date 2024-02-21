Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.90 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 103.90 ($1.31). Approximately 348,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,698,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.30).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,413.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.99.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

