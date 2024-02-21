Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Boosted by Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.69.

TSE CNQ opened at C$85.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Insiders have sold 465,156 shares of company stock valued at $41,166,019 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

