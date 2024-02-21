Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $317.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. Kadant has a 1-year low of $183.19 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

