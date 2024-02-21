Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Boosted by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

