Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut by Analyst

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PC Connection in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $67.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

