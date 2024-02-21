Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAN. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

