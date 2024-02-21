Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

