Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $121,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.