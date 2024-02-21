Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.