Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFG. Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

